Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,472 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

