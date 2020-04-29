Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

