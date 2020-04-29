Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $113,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after buying an additional 209,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.96. The stock had a trading volume of 286,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.77. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

