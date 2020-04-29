Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $245.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $314.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $33.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.00. 2,231,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,521. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

