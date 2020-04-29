Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,301 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

