Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

