Cappasity Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $498,301.59 and approximately $53,633.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.04250401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00060668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,880,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.