Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 4,253,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $468,066,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,282,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $312,693,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after buying an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.