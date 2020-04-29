Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

