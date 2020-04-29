Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. 2,539,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.