Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Carriage Services stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $383,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,202 shares of company stock worth $296,894 and have sold 28,274 shares worth $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

