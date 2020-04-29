Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 32,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

