Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 41.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CATS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 472,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Catasys has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catasys news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 18,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $184,263.58. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Catasys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catasys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Catasys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Catasys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catasys in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

