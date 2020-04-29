Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. 887,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.53. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Assetmark bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $0. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

