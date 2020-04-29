CDW (CDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

