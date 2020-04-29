CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 27,032.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. 988,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

