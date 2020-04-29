CECO Environmental (CECE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $182.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.