Cedar Fair (FUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FUN opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Milkie Duffield bought 5,390 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FUN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

