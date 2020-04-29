CEEK VR Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $20.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.04250401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00060668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003008 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

