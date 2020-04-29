Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $85.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5,604.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $200,091,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $148,488,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,247,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

