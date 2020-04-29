Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $92.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

CE stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. 67,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,234. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. J. Goldman & Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,177,000. EQIS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Celanese by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 9,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its stake in Celanese by 883.6% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 58,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

