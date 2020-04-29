CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CEMATRIX stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and a P/E ratio of -30.63.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

