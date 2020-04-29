Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Centene worth $150,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Centene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,904,000 after buying an additional 189,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.20. 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

