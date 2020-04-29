Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

