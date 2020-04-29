Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

