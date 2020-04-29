Centrality (CENNZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67,408.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $51.54 million and approximately $67,408.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

