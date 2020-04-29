Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

