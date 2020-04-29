CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $240.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,524,679.06.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

