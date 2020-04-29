Cfra Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $87.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cfra from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. 2,743,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,775. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

