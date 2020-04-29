Cfra Lowers Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $95.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective dropped by Cfra from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRMN. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.