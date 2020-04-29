Cfra Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. 35,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Meritage Homes by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.