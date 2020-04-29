Cfra Upgrades Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to “Buy”

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $306.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $290.00. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

NYSE ANTM traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,572. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.58 and a 200 day moving average of $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

