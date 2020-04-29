Chainlink Price Tops $3.79 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $335.96 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00045281 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Coinbase and IDEX. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.02441383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00203978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00062495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.