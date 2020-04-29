Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 17,740,000 shares. Currently, 41.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,224,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

