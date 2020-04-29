Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.91-1.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.91-1.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHEF stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. 2,261,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,028. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHEF. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

