Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPK opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

