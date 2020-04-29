Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Announces $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of -737.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 573.3%.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.62. 12,327,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.