Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

