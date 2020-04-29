CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Shares of CIM opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.41%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 15,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.