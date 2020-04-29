CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s (CIM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.24.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

