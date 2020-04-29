CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) to Issue $0.54 Annual Dividend

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.542 per share on Monday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCGY shares. ValuEngine downgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.