China Life Insurance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 715 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFC opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFC shares. CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

