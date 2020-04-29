China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.28 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.