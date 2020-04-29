Citigroup Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $81.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Jennison Associates lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 3,952,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,345,000 after purchasing an additional 651,519 shares during the period. Palo Capital bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $707,000. Crow Point Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 5,638,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 945,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 480,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

