Citigroup Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $98.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

NYSE PXD traded up $4.59 on Wednesday, hitting $87.35. 143,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

