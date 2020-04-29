Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

