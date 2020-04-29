Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $2.74 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

