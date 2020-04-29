Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 7,099 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $221.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

