City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.19 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%.

CHCO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.33. 60,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. City has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

