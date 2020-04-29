Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 516,400 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE CLW opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $358.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.95. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

